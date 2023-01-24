Two People Ejected From Vehicle in Crash South of Willmar

KVSC staff report

The Minnesota State Patrol is just now releasing information about a crash that happened last Friday where two passengers were ejected from a vehicle.

The accident happened just west of Cosmos, which is south of Willmar around 4:45 p.m.on Highway 8. An SUV driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake was traveling westbound on Highway 7 when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with a semi tractor-trailer heading eastbound. It was driven by 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos.

Two rear passengers in Ubina’s vehicle were ejected from the SUV, they were not wearing seatbelts. Four passengers in the SUV were brought to either the St. Cloud or Willmar Hospital.

The semi driver was not injured. The State Patrol reports the highway was snowy and icy at the time.