Two People Hospitalized After Interstate 94 Accident in Monticello

Two people were hospitalized after their pick-up truck rolled after merging onto Interstate 94 in Monticello.

The State Patrol says the accident happened about 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Shortly after merging onto Eastbound I-94 the driver lost control in the right lane, went off to the ride side of the road and rolled the truck onto its roof.

The driver, 62-year-old David Kenneth Sprunk, was taken to the Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, 62-year-old Mary Jane Sprunk, was also taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol noted the Interstate was snowy and icy at the time of the accident.