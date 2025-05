By Delaney Lund / Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud City Engineers Office is informing the public of upcoming road closures due to a VFW event.

Through the hours of 10:00 am and 3:00 pm on Monday, May 26th, 2025, West Street Germain Street from Osseo Avenue North to 18th Avenue North and from Osseo Avenue North from West Street Germain St to 1st Street North.

Motorists should plan to take alternative routes.