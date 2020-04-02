Two Semi Trucks Collide Near Paynesville, One Driver Injured

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that two semi trucks crashed Thursday morning just west of Paynesville in Kandiyohi County.

Twenty-one-year-old Mihajlo Korceba, of Tacoma, Washington was heading eastbound on Highway 9 in his semi when he stopped at Highway 71. Forty-year-old Bobby Lee Funk, of Villard, Minnesota was heading northbound on Highway 71 in his semi. At about 9:40 a.m. Korceba entered the intersection and was hit by Funk.

Funk was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and Korceba was not injured.