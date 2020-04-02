Apr 2, 2020
Two Semi Trucks Collide Near Paynesville, One Driver Injured
The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that two semi trucks crashed Thursday morning just west of Paynesville in Kandiyohi County.
Twenty-one-year-old Mihajlo Korceba, of Tacoma, Washington was heading eastbound on Highway 9 in his semi when he stopped at Highway 71. Forty-year-old Bobby Lee Funk, of Villard, Minnesota was heading northbound on Highway 71 in his semi. At about 9:40 a.m. Korceba entered the intersection and was hit by Funk.
Funk was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and Korceba was not injured.