Two Teen Boys face several charges after attempting to steal two vehicles

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Two teen boys are facing several charges after attempting to break into vehicles two days in a row.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, 2025, St. Cloud police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Washington Memorial Drive for a report of two juvenile males attempting to break into vehicles in an apartment parking lot.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a Hyundai vehicle with a broken window and damage to its ignition system.

The 14-year-old boys fled on foot from officers but were taken into custody and brought to a juvenile detention facility pending charges.

Around 9 a.m. the next morning, Monday, May 26, St. Cloud Officers responded to another call of attempted vehicle theft at the same location as the night prior.

Officers met with the victim and found another Hyundai vehicle was broken into and sustained damage to the steering column.

The St. Cloud Police Department says it was the same two teens as the night before.

The teens face charges of attempted motor vehicle theft, felony damage to property, fleeing on foot, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.