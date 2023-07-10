Two Teens Hospitalized in Stearns County Jet Ski Water Tubing Crash

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Stearns County Sheriffs are investigating a water tubing crash that left two teens hospitalized.

It happened Saturday around 4:45 p.m. on Watab Lake in St. Wendel Township.

Officers responded to a report of two teens injured after riding on a tube behind a jet ski.

Police say 42-year-old Ryan Willis of St. Joseph drove the jet ski close to shore when the tube struck a dock.

Mayo Ambulance took one teen with minor injuries to the St. Cloud Hospital.

North Air flew the other teen to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.