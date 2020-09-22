Two Vehicle Collision in Benton County

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Benton County officers responded to a collision at an intersection Monday afternoon that left a driver with minimal injuries.

The victims, 71-year-old Sandra Shoen, 51-year-old Bryan McWhite both of Milaca and 44-year-old Stacie Stoltz of Foley crashed at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 23.

Stoltz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The other two involved sustained no injuries.

No alcohol was involved in the crash.