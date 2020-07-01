Two Vehicle Collision in Buffalo Monday Night

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Two drivers are spared in a two vehicle collision Monday night in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports 38-year-old Jefrey Vergin of Montrose was traveling Northbound on Highway 25 around 6:45 p.m. and he approached 5th Street Northeast. Heading Westbound on 5th Street was 51-year-old Michelle Quinn of Montrose.

Shortly after, the two vehicles collided. Quinn sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Buffalo Hospital where she was treated. Jefrey Vergin walked away unharmed.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved in this crash.