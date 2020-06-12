Two Vehicle Crash in Buffalo on Highway 25

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 occurred this morning near Buffalo.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. when 32-year-old Jamie Curtis of Clearwater was heading south on Highway 25 and slowed down for stopped traffic which caused the vehicle behind to crash into her.

Curtis was taken to Monticello Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the other individual did not report with any injuries to responding officers.