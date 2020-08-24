Two Vehicle Crash In Fairhaven

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

This past Sunday morning Stearns County officers responded to a crash involving a truck and a FED-EX delivery van.

63-year-old Donald Buckentin of Oakdale was driving his truck on County Road 146 towards 41-year-old Mark Wolle of Big Lake who was heading northbound on County Road 7 in his FED-EX delivery van.

Buckentin stopped for the stop sign and then proceeded to drive, unaware of Wolle driving his way.

Wolle could not avoid striking Buckentin in time.

Buckentin had two passengers in his car. 43-year-old Timothy Lopez of Maplewood and 36-year-old Dayna Adams of West St. Paul.

Dayna Adams was the only one hospitalized and was taken via Mayo Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone involved were wearing seatbelts and Buckentin’s airbags had deployed.