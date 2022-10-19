Two-Vehicle Crash in Farming Township Leaves One Injured

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A two-vehicle crash in Farming Township on Tuesday left a Richmond man with injuries around 7:30 p.m..

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Brayden Burg of Avon failed to stop at a stop sign in the intersection of County Road 41 and County Road 40, hitting 42-year-old Justin Gertken’s vehicle.

Deputies say when they arrived they found both vehicles were damaged in the southeast lane’s ditch.

Authorities say Gertken was taken to the Melrose Hospital for an evaluation of non-life threatening injuries. Burg was cited for failing to stop at the stop sign.