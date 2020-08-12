Two Vehicle Crash Near Cold Spring

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A motorcycle collided with a compact SUV on Highway 23 on Saturday near the town of Cold Spring.

61-year-old Lucy Hoppe of Eden Valley was heading West on Highway 23 when she stopped to turn Southbound on County Road 2.

70-year-old Loni Ledoux of Brianerd then collided with Hoppe. Hoppe was not injured but Ledoux sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Wilmar Hospital via New London Ambulance.