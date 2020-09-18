Two Vehicle Crash near Holdingford on County Road 17

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A two-vehicle crash with injures was reported Tuesday morning near Holdingford.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies say two vehicles were heading west on County Road 17 just before 8 a.m.

Fifty-three-year-old Marvin Skwira of Holdingford came to a stop as he waited to make a turn into a driveway when 34-year-old Scott Zehowski of Rice struck Skwira and pushed him into the south ditch.

Skwira’s vehicle ended up on its side against a utility pole.

Two children, ages five and nine were inside the other vehicle and were treated on scene after receiving minor injuries.

Skwira was able to free himself from his vehicle and the crash remains under investigation.