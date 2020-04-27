Two-Vehicle Crash near Paynesville

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to call about a two-vehicle crash this past Sunday, just north of Paynesvillve.

At around 4:22 p.m. deputies arrived at the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 129, when 68-year-old Richard Lecher, of St. Martin was heading eastbound on County Road 19 and 36-year-old Heidi Miller, of Paynesville was heading westbound.

Lecher attempted to make a left-hand turn onto County Road 129 when he crashed into Miller.

Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries. Lecher was taken to the Paynesville Hospital and Miller was taken to the hospital by a private party.