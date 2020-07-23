Two Vehicle Crash Near St. Joseph on County Road 2

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has reported a two-vehicle crash on County Road 2 Wednesday night near St. Joseph.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. when 52-year-old Lynda Hartwig of Albany was heading north on County Road and stopped at the intersection to turn west onto the Interstate 94 ramp.

While stopping to yield to traffic, Hartwig was rear-ended by 27-year-old Steven Williams of St. Joseph.

Hartwig and Williams sustained minor injuries, but declined medical treatment and both vehicles were totaled in the crash.