Staff Report

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash north of Belgrade Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called just after 1:15 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 71 and County Road 14. When they arrived they learned an SUV driven by 27-year-old Stephanie Leah Teben from Hawick was driving southbound on Highway 71.

The Patrol reported she rear-ended a sedan driven by 34-year-old Karen Mary Rademacher from Belgrade at the intersection with the county road. Teben and a two-year-old boy were taken to Sauk Centre CentraCare with non-life threatening injuries. Radamacher did not need medical help.

All three were wearing seatbelts and the State Patrol says the road conditions were wet at the time of the crash. Belgrade and El Rosa police, fire and rescue helped at the accident site.