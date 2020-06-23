Two-Year-Old Boy Rescued in Farm Accident Near Avon

A 2-year-old boy was rescued after falling into a manure pit Monday night near Avon.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 8 p.m. about a 2-year-old boy who had fallen into a liquid manure pit.

Albany Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and were able to locate the boy a foot from the edge of the manure pit with both of his legs and right arm underneath the pit.

Deputies tied a rope around one of the responding officers and they were able to reach the boy and pull him out.

The boy was not injured.