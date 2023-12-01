U of M Extension hosting EAB Workshop in Wright County Jan. 24

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

With the rise of emerald ash borer infestation in the community, the University of Minnesota Extension will be hosting a free, in-person workshop in Wright County.

The workshop is from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo.

In response to concerns and questions from the community, the workshop will cover an overview of emerald ash borer and control options.

Pre-registration is required by Jan. 26.

You can register by visiting z.umn.edu/EABworkshop or calling the Wright County Extension office.