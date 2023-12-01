Dec 1, 2023
U of M Extension hosting EAB Workshop in Wright County Jan. 24
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
With the rise of emerald ash borer infestation in the community, the University of Minnesota Extension will be hosting a free, in-person workshop in Wright County.
The workshop is from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo.
In response to concerns and questions from the community, the workshop will cover an overview of emerald ash borer and control options.
Pre-registration is required by Jan. 26.
You can register by visiting z.umn.edu/EABworkshop or calling the Wright County Extension office.