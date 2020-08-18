U.S. Bank’s Good Truck Rolls Into St. Cloud to Honor Frontline Workers

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

U.S. Bank and several local businesses have teamed up to create the “Good Truck”, to thank frontline workers across the country for keeping their communities’ safe during the pandemic.

“Good Truck” will arrive in St. Cloud today (Tuesday) to give free meals to employees at CentraCare Hospital.

On Thursday, the truck will head to CentraCare Plaza to brighten the day for employees by handing out flowers before ending the week at St. Benedicts.

U.S. Bank will support House of Pizza, Southway Greenhouse and Perkins by paying them for their services in St. Cloud.

U.S. Bank says that the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for small businesses and is proud to support them while creating an opportunity to brighten the day for frontline employees that keep our world going.