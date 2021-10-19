U.S. Senators Award St. Cloud CentraCare thousands For Telehealth Services

Nyah Adams / News Director

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith say they have awarded CentraCare in St. Cloud $230,000 for their telehealth services.

The funding will be used to buy more telehealth equipment and software licenses to increase access to care and services.

CentraCare isn’t the only facility receiving funding as the FCC granted Essentia Health in Duluth more than $981,200 to expand their telehealth services.

Senator Smith has been pushing for the advancement of telehealth services through the pandemic and overall has secured $500-million for the Community Facilities Program to help rural hospitals respond to Covid-19.