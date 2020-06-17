Unity Gathering in St. Cloud Friday Night Asks Big Questions

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

Three St. Cloud community organizations are hosting an event Friday to discuss Unity and to celebrate Juneteenth.

The Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota, 2 Much Talent and Unite Cloud are asking the question of how to find unity in St. Cloud. The event is called ‘Umoja,” which means Unity and is one of the Kwanzaa principles. The organizers are asking attendees answer two questions:

1. What do we NEED to have unity in St. Cloud?

2. What do we DO next to work towards unity in St Cloud?

If you attend, you can bring a blanket to sit on or a camp chair, as the event is outdoors starting at 5 p.m. at the Promise Neighborhood, which is located at 1114 9th Avenue Southeast in St Cloud, about two blocks north of Selke Field on the city’s southeast side.

Unite Cloud is an organization that aims to provide education and actionable steps to resolve tension and restore dignity to all people in the community. The Promise Neighborhood is a non-profit that works with school age children with academic programs and provides resources and training for adults.