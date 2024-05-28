University Drive construction starts June 3

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Starting Monday, June 3, lane and road closures on University Drive will impact commutes into the summer and fall months, weather permitting.

From Roosevelt Road to the 5th Avenue roundabout by St. Cloud State University, University Drive South will reduce to one lane both ways with no posted detour until late Aug.

University Drive Southeast will close from Munsinger’s Gardens (Kilian Boulevard) to Talahi Community Schools (15th Avenue Southeast/CSAH 8) for reconstruction–detours posted. This closure will last until late Oct. but those who live, work or visit can still access the area.

And the intersection by Talahi Community Schools (University Drive Southeast and 15th Avenue Southeast) will also close for reconstruction–detours posted. The intersection should reopen in late June.