University of Minnesota & CentraCare Opening St. Cloud Campus

Brian Moos / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — CentraCare and the University of Minnesota will be holding a private ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new regional campus. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 27 as the grand opening of the new University of Minnesota Medical School CentraCare Regional Campus in St. Cloud. This will be the first medical campus that the University of Minnesota has opened in over 50 years. The new campus will focus on training physicians to serve Minnesota’s rural communities. Following the invite-only ribbon cutting will be a community open house for the public to attend which will include tours. Tours of the campus will begin at 3 p.m. on July 27.