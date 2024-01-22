Jan 22, 2024
Upcoming road closures in St. Cloud Friday and Saturday
By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director
The City of St. Cloud will have many road closures this Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, West St. Germain Street from 8th Avenue to 9th Avenue will be closed from 6-9 p.m. due to an event in the area.
Saturday will see five different road closures between 1-8 p.m. due to the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce parade and additional events.
These streets include:
- 7th Avenue from Hwy 23 to Court House Square
- Court House Square from 7th Avenue N to 8th Avenue N
- 8th Avenue from Court House Square to 1st Street S
- 1st Street S from 8th Avenue S to 7th Avenue S
- West St. Germain Street from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue