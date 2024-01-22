Upcoming road closures in St. Cloud Friday and Saturday

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The City of St. Cloud will have many road closures this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, West St. Germain Street from 8th Avenue to 9th Avenue will be closed from 6-9 p.m. due to an event in the area.

Saturday will see five different road closures between 1-8 p.m. due to the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce parade and additional events.

These streets include: