UPDATE: 12-year-old boy removed from life support

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — The Sartell Police Department has released an update on the condition of 12-year-old Raghav Shrestha.

The boy crashed his bicycle on Sunday, Oct. 5, and was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the media release from the Sartell Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 8, his medical team determined that Raghav had no brain activity, and he was removed from life support.

Raghav’s family wanted it shared with the community that they are “deeply appreciative of the community’s support and everyone that rallied behind them in their time of need,” according to the release.

Raghav’s dream was to become a police officer when he grew up, and several officers of the Sartell Police Department came together to visit Raghav before he was removed from life support.

In the presence of his family, the officers pinned Raghav with his own badge and swore him in as an honorary police officer of Sartell.