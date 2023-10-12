UPDATE: 5 officers shot in Benton County; suspect in custody

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

GLENDORADO TWP., Minn. — Five officers were shot Thursday when a drug task force tried to execute a search warrant at a rural Benton County home.

It happened after 7 a.m. in Glendorado Township, just 15 miles from Princeton.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says the officers announced their arrival multiple times before entering the home.

He says at one point, the officers came under fire, which resulted in them firing back.

The suspected shooter is identified as 64-year-old Karl Holmberg.

Officers managed to negotiate and arrest him nearly four hours later.

Holmberg was also injured from the gun fire and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

All five officers are expected to survive. Their names cannot be released as they were working undercover.

The incident is under investigation.