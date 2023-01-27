UPDATE: January 17th Shooting Victim Identified in St. Cloud

KVSC Staff Report

The St. Cloud Police Department has now identified shooting victim who was shot on St. Cloud’s Southeast side on Tuesday, January 17th.

The victim is identified as 53-year-old Craig Lamar Hortman of St. Cloud. Assistant Chief Brett Mushatt says the case is still active and investigators continue to examine the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the homicide.

Image: Google Maps

Police were called to an apartment building in the 300 Block of 14th Avenue Southeast where they discovered a man that had been shot.

Officers on site believe the suspect or suspects fled the scene right after the shooting. There have been no arrests yet.

St. Cloud Police are seeking any tips from the public, you can call 320-251-1200 or visit Tri-County Crime Stoppers online.