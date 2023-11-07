UPDATE: Kimball woman dies from St. Cloud car crash injuries

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police gave an update Tuesday on the Oct. 30 crash near Anderson Trucking that hurt two people, one of them seriously.

Police say the 57-year-old Kimball woman seriously hurt in the crash has died. Her name was Jeanette Sand.

Sand was driving west on Opportunity Drive last Monday when she tried to turn left onto Glenn Carlson Drive. That’s when a pickup hit her. The driver of the pickup has been identified as Lucas Grant of St. Cloud. He also was injured in the crash, but was released.

Police say at the intersection where the crash occurred, traffic is not controlled by any sort of device.

They say no charges are expected at this time.