UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the woman reported missing from Eden Valley has been found safe.

Stearns County Investigators found Kaitlyn Hohman in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Hohman was first reported missing from the city of Eden Valley and was last in contact with her family around the end of July.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who gave them information during the course of the investigation.