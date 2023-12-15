UPDATE: Monticello Plant Entering Final Phase of Groundwater Recovery

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

MONTICELLO, Minn – Xcel Energy is announcing they are in the final stages of the groundwater recovery in Monticello.

There is currently no risk to the public’s health or the environment.

Between 750,000 to 900,000 gallons of water containing tritium leaked into the ground at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Station back in November 2022.

The company fixed the leak in March 2023.

Tritium has yet to be found in the Mississippi River.