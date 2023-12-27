UPDATE: Police arrest suspects in Nov. 6 Waite Park robbery

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — The Waite Park Police Department released an update Wednesday on the Nov. 6 robbery in Waite Park.

All three suspects are now in custody. They are identified as two boys from Waite Park and another boy from Brooklyn Park.

Police arrested the 15-and-13-year-old Waite Park boys on Nov. 20. They were caught trying to tamper with motor vehicles in the area.

The other 15-year-old boy from Brooklyn Park was found and arrested on Dec. 19.

All three are charged with Felony Aggravated Robbery for pushing a woman to the ground and taking her purse outside a Waite Park store before fleeing.