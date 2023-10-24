UPDATE: Victim identified in shooting near SCSU

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police say they’ve identified the man who was shot and killed in the Sunday morning shooting near St. Cloud State.

Police identified the man as 34-year-old Antonio Carl Harris Jr. of Buffalo.

The other two men hurt from the shooting have since been released from the St. Cloud Hospital.

No suspects have been arrested in the case.

It remains an active investigation.

And: Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.