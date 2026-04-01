UPDATE: Westwood Elementary Fire believed to be arson

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — After initial investigation, officials believe that the fire that took place at Westwood Elementary on Tuesday, March 31, was set intentionally.

The fire started just before 9 a.m. The St. Cloud Police Department and fire department responded quickly and assisted school staff in the evacuation.

According to a media release from SCPD, the Fire Marshal believes the fire was set intentionally and is investigating it as arson.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.