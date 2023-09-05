UPDATE: Wright County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Man Killed in St. Michael Hit-and-Run

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office released an update Tuesday on the investigation of a possible hit-and-run death of a man in St. Michael.

Officers identified the man as 36-year-old Kyle Dixon from St. Michael.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office got a call of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway just before 11 p.m.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Ochoa Avenue Northeast and 60th Street Northeast in St. Michael shortly after.

They pronounced Dixon dead at the scene.

They believe a hit-and-run killed him while he walking on Ochoa Avenue Northeast.

Anyone with information, especially surveillance video between 9-11 p.m., is asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.