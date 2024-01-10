UTV crash kills older brother, hospitalizes younger two in Kandiyohi County

By Carl Goenner / Assistant Sports Director / @carl_goenner

NORWAY LAKE TWP., Minn. — A serious crash in Kandiyohi County has left a New London family in mourning while also holding onto hope.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 at the intersection of Highway 9 and 95th Street Northwest in Norway Lake Twp.

Troopers say 15-year-old William Dahl of New London was driving a UTV with his two younger brothers going southbound on 95th Street. That’s when the UTV and eastbound pickup of 40-year-old Matthew Anderson of Sunburg collided in the intersection.

Road conditions were icy.

The three boys were taken to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis where William later died from his injuries. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

William’s younger brothers, 11-year-old Harrison and 10-year-old Drew, remain in critical condition.

Anderson was not injured from the crash.