Veeti Miettinen, Dylan Anhorn Named NCHC Forward, Defenseman of The Week

By Alexander Fern / @AlexInTheBooth

Veeti Miettinen

Junior Husky forward Veeti Miettinen was named the NCHC forward of the week for putting up 4 points (1G,3A) in the Huskies sweep of the St. Thomas Tommies.

Miettinen scored the game-winning-goal on Sunday against the Tommies when he rifled a slap shot into the top corner of the net in the first period. Miettinen also scored his 50th career point on Sunday when he scored that goal.

Anhorn (2nd in Line)

Transfer defenseman Dylan Anhorn was handed the defenseman of the week honor after having a hand in 5 of SCSU’s 7 goals on the week. Anhorn ended the weekend with a goal and four assists, with three of his points coming on the power play. Anhorn also contributed to a penalty kill that was a perfect 8-for-8 to start the season and posted a +2 plus/minus in the series.

All Husky Hockey games can be listened to on 88.1 FM KVSC with Brian Moos and Alexander Fern on the call. The next series is October 14-15 in Madison against the Wisconsin Badgers.