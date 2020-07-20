Vehicle Crashes Into Ditch on County Road 3 Near St. Joseph

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a crashed vehicle on Friday in St. Wendel Township.

Just before 8 a.m. deputies arrived at the scene where 48-year-old Ryan Howe of St. Joseph was found with his vehicle in the ditch. He was heading south on County Road 3.

Howe over corrected his vehicle after he crossed the center line, which caused him to enter the ditch and strike a field approach.

Howe was not wearing his seat belt and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.