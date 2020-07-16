Vehicle Crashes Into Ditch on I-94 near Sauk Centre

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call about a crashed vehicle on Wednesday in West Union Township, about ten miles north of Sauk Centre.

Just before 4 p.m. deputies arrived at the scene where 40-year-old Henry Twinn of Fort Yates was found with his vehicle in the ditch. He was heading west on Interstate 94.

Twinn veered to the left when he struck a cable barrier and then veered to the right and entered the ditch.

Twinn was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.