Vehicles Crash Near Little Rock Lake on Highway 10 in Benton County Tuesday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a two vehicle crash on Highway 10 near Little Rock Lake Tuesday afternoon.

The patrol says the accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 10 and the intersection with Little Rock Road with vehicles heading westbound. Authorities say 61-year-old Devey Lea Dahlheimer from St. Cloud was driving west on Little Rock Road and 42-year-old Jason James Sand from Holdingford was heading west on Highway 10 when they crashed in the intersection.

Neither suffered life threatening injuries but Dahlheimer was taken to the. St. Cloud Hospital.

The State Patrol says the roads were wet at the time of the crash. Sauk Rapids police and fire departments and the Benton County sheriff’s office assisted at the scene.



