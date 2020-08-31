Vehicle Rolls on Highway 23 near New London on Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call about a crashed vehicle Saturday in New London Township.

Just after 4 p.m. deputies arrived at the scene after a vehicle with two passengers rolled while heading south on Highway 23.

Thirty-three-year-old Wendy Leos of Texas lost control of the vehicle and went into the northbound lanes.

The vehicle rolled and landed partially in the lane of traffic after entering the east ditch.

Leos and the two other passengers were taken Carris Health-Rice Memorial for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.