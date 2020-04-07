Veteran Affairs Awarding COVID-19 Disaster Relief Grants

A COVID-19 disaster relief grant has been created to help veterans during the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is awarding one-time financial assistance grants to Minnesota veterans who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

Applicants for the grant must be a veteran or the surviving spouse (who has not remarried) of a deceased veteran, have been negatively financially impacted by COVID-19 and must be a Minnesota resident.

These grants are available to veterans in need until the funds run out. If you are interested in applying for a grant, call the Stearns County Veterans Service Office at 320-656-6176.