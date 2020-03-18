Veteran Services Offices Suspend In-Person Meetings

Starting yesterday the Veterans Service Office is suspending all in person meetings until further notice to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The objective for the Veterans Service Office moving forward is to try their best to schedule phone appointments as needed or to address needs through the mail. Regularly scheduled outreach activities will be suspended as well.

For more information, contact the Waite Park office at (320) 656-6176 or email at veteran.benefits@co.stearns.mn.us. For the Melrose office please call (320) 256-2435.