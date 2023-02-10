Vice-President Kamala Harris Highlights Administrative Advances in Transportation on Trip to St. Cloud

By Alexander Fern / News Director

Vice-President Kamala Harris made the trip to St. Cloud on Thursday promoting the Biden Administration’s advances in slowing the country’s carbon footprint.

Harris said “Minnesota has been a huge partner with our administration when it comes to our climate and communities…Minnesota is leading our nation forward.”

VP Kamala Harris Speaking in St. Cloud

The Vice President also highlighted what the New Flyer plant in St. Cloud is doing for this country.

She said everyone knows that buses are our nations most popular form of public transportation, but they are in need of a desperate upgrade. Diesel is a poison.

The Vice-President elaborated on what New Flyer is producing with the next generation of electrically operated buses.

She spoke of the environmental benefits saying electric buses do not produce toxic exhaust. They are healthier for people, and better for our planet. These types of buses are also cheaper to run, cities with electric buses spend less money on maintenance, that means that there is more money going toward the local budget. Which in turn creates more jobs.

Harris also said that since taking office, Democrats and Republicans alike put together $5.5 billion to put thousands of new electric buses on the streets of America.

The Administration has been keeping close tabs on the climate crisis.

Harris called it extraordinary opportunity for this country to create good jobs and drive innovation. In just the last six months, our efforts have created more than 100,000 clean energy jobs, many of those that do not require a 4 year college degree.

She added that the New Flyer workers in attendance are still an example of the future.

Harris also reminded people that in 2009 then VP Joe Biden stood in the same spot that she was, called the company an example of the future.

In a campaign like comment she said here in St. Cloud you are not only building better buses, you are building a better America.