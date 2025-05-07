Videos of All the Monday Night Live Season 34 Episodes Now Available

We recently wrapped up the stellar 34th season of Monday Night Live, our weekly showcase of live music played in the KVSC Performance Studio. The next season won’t start until the fall, but you can relive all your favorite episodes.

Just click on the links below to watch videos of full episodes, courtesy of our friends at UTVS.

You should also keep tuning in to the regular Monday Night Live timeslot all summer long. We’ll be bringing you special Monday Night Live Presents episodes bringing you encore plays of some of our favorite episodes and new-to-the-airwaves live performances captured at shows KVSC co-sponsored with Project 37 or the Common Roots Festival.

Monday Night Live Presents airs every Monday at 9:00 PM (CDT), on 88.1 FM and streaming online at this very website.

The MNL on the Road episodes of Monday Night Live were made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.