Vietnam Veterans Memorial Stops in Minn.

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial made its first of two stops in Minn. over the weekend.

The free exhibit, which is in its 28th year, stopped in Mendota Heights for Memorial Weekend.

The memorial, called “The Wall That Heals,” includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center.

The wall lists the names of the American men and women who died during the Vietnam war.

Its next stop in Minn. will be in Monticello from July 20-23.