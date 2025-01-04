Vikings Beat Huskies 71-69

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner@bsky.social / St. Cloud Minn.

-On Friday, January 3rd, the Huskies were defeated by the Augustana Vikings 69-71.

Augustana’s Okoi Okoi dominated the game with 22 points handing St. Cloud State their 7th loss this year.

The Vikings controlled the game right from the start and soon had a 7 point lead.

When the Huskies began to close the gap the Vikings pulled away again thanks to some great points in the paint.

Late in the first half, Connor Kraft hit back-to-back jump shots to give the vikings a 10 point lead.

Augustana scored 20 points in the paint in the first half and led the Huskies at halftime 48-37.

The Huskies started strong in the second half and after Nate Dahl drained a three pointer, they only trailed by 4. With just just over two minutes to go, Nate Dahl converted a 4 point play to tie the game up at 68. Augustana’s Okoi made a layup to give the Vikings the edge and they moved on to a 71-69 win.

Standouts:

Augustana’s Okoi Okoi tallied 15 points with 4 rebounds and earned a career high 5 blocks in the win.

The Huskies were led by Nate Dahl who earned 22 points on the night. He added a career high 10 rebounds to earn his first career double-double.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.