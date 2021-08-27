Vote On Highway 23 Improvements In Milaca Before Sept. 20th

Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites St. Cloud area drivers to vote and comment on potential solutions for intersections along highway 23.

This survey will ask participants to vote on which intersection to improve along highway 23.

The proposed improved access intersections are; Third avenue south-west, central avenue, second street, first street east, both highway 169 ramps, 105th avenue, and 110th avenue.

The survey runs until September 20th.

If you wish to participate please visit the Milaca Highway 23 Study website.