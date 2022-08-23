Wadena Man Extricated From Semi Cab After Rolling Into Ditch

By Nyah Adams / News Director

On Monday, August 22nd around 7:30 a.m. a semi-truck rolled into a ditch trapping the driver inside the cab near Zion Township.

Google Maps

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Rodney Lillis of Wadena was driving the semi eastbound on County Road 16 when he crossed over the westbound lane and rolled onto the drivers side.

Officials add Lillis had to be extricated from the cab. His injuries were treated at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Those who helped assist in the crash are the Belgrade and Paynesville Police Departments, the Paynesville Rescue Squad, CentraCare Ambulance Service, Life Link Helicopter and the Minnesota State Patrol.

This crash is currently under investigation.