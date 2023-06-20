Waite Park Crash Kills Annandale Motorcyclist

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Waite Park police are investigating a crash that killed an Annandale motorcyclist.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and 2nd Street South in Waite Park.

Witnesses say 81-year-old Angeline Golembeck of St. Cloud turned north onto 2nd Avenue South when 30-year-old Brett Iees crashed into her with his motorcycle.

Golembeck sustained no injuries from the crash.

Officers transported Iees to the St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

Police did not say if Iees wore a helmet at the time of the crash.

They say speed may be a factor.