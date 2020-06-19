Waite Park Man Arrested After Chasing Kids with a Machete

By Blake Theisen / KVSC News Director / @btheisen24

A Waite Park man was arrested on charges of 2nd Degree Assault after chasing after 3 kids with a knife.

According to a Waite Park Police Department media release, police received a report of a man with a machete who had been chasing after kids near the 200 block of 3rd Street South. While searching for that suspect, police received another report from another man claiming that someone was pointing a gun at them at the same address.

Officers discovered that the man with the machete was 28-year-old Matthew Arid Olson. Olson told officers that he had been chopping down a tree with a machete over the past few days. Today however, Olson had been using a knife to chop down the tree.

While Olson was chopping down the tree, he saw three kids playing and chased after them with the knife. One of the kids told a parent about the situation, who then confronted Olsen and brandished a gun at him.

Olson was taken into the Stearns County Jail following the altercation.